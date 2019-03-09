Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

RCMP are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her North Vancouver home.
Police said Saturday that the incident happened in the early afternoon of Feb. 27 after a woman allowed a man to use the washroom in her Upper Capilano-area home.
Police have released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect. Based off information gathered so far, investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Mounties are also reminding people not to allow strangers into their homes.