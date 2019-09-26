Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery in connection to crimes across B.C. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery

Richmond RCMP are looking for a woman at large who’s facing at least 30 fraud-related charges linked to crimes across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

Esquieres came to the attention of Richmond RCMP’s economic crime unit after she allegedly took money from bank accounts in the region, made fraudulent purchases and rented cars while impersonating the victims.

ALSO READ: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

She was last seen in July, when she was released from police custody.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts are asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows
Next story
Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Happened early Thursday at Hammond Road

Looking Back: Wellington Harris lent his name to Pitt Meadows road

There’s a history behind major road

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

Vetta String Quartet to perform Sept. 28

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

TODAY: Wide variety of opportunities can be found at Black Press career fair

Stop by the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Most Read