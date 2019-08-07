Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

Attack appears to be ‘sexually motivated,’ according to investigators

A woman sitting alone on her back deck in Abbotsford was attacked by a stranger early Tuesday morning, police say.

Const. Mike Willford of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the attack took place shortly after midnight in the Clearbrook area, north of Highway 1.

Willford said the 42-year-old woman was grabbed from behind, and it appears the attack was sexually motivated.

“It is believed that the attack ended when a neighbour returned home,” he said.

Willford said the assailant ran off with the victim’s electronic device.

The woman received minor injuries. She was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Willford said, due to the nature of the attack, the woman was unable to describe the perpetrator in any detail, but the suspect is believed to be a man.

Major crime detectives, supported by the patrol branch, are continuing to investigate and hope to obtain a more detailed description of the suspect, Willford said.

He said the APD is reminding residents to keep outside lights on at night in their front and back yards and to report any suspicious people or activity to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police look to identify pair after serious attack on man in wheelchair

ALSO READ: 89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.
Next story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing person used transit in Maple Ridge

Search of UBC Research Forest does not turn up missing person

Katzie receive funding to restore spawning grounds

Upper Pitt River spawning numbers have dropped from thousands to 75 in 2018

Council signs MOU for Pitt Meadows rail projects

Underpass at Harris, overpass at Kennedy closer to construction

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

Two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries isn’t known

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in the Fraser Valley this fall

Fundraiser to support vulnerable populations throughout Lower Mainland

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Incoming tide traps teens on White Rock Pier

Kayakers assisted with rescue of cold, tired swimmers

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

Attack appears to be ‘sexually motivated,’ according to investigators

Most Read