RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman charged with 2nd-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP had helped rescue the bald eagle last month. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Baby bald Eagle rescued in Maple Ridge, soars to freedom

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

With B.C.’s restart plan being rolled out, TransLink is adding more services to help customers get back to work and schools. (TransLink/Special to The News)
TransLink to add back West Coast Express train servicing Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Theo Robinson, 9, runs through the sunflowers with his sister Tori, 6. Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Sunflowers in full bloom in Pitt Meadows