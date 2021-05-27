Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing at the Vancouver Law Courts this week.

Sgt. Steve Addison of Vancouver police says in an email statement that the accused and the victim were at the court for a civil matter that was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

Addison says the stabbing occurred before the court session began.

He says the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital.

Addison says sheriffs held the suspect until police arrived.

Catherine Shen is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Canadian Press

stabbing