Woman charged with assault in Maple Ridge, trying to take RCMP officer’s gun

A woman has been charged after an assault on police officers in Maple Ridge on Christmas Day.

Nicole Nunn, of no fixed address, appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Dec. 27.

She was charged with one count of committing an assault and did carry, use or threaten to use a weapon or an imitation weapon.

She was also charged with one count of attempting to take a weapon, a gun, that was in the possession of that peace officer when that person was engaged in the execution of their duty.

The altercation left one officer with a slash above the shoulder, requiring seven stitches at the hospital, while another sustained a lower-body injury.

One of the injured officers injured has returned to work. The other is expected to return next week.

“When officers are injured on duty, it affects us all in that we now have two officers not policing our streets,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

On Dec. 25, at around 3:55 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance at a restaurant in the 22700-block of Lougheed Highway.

One officer arrived and saw the woman acting erratically and trying to hurt herself with a sharp metal object, then run into traffic.

As the woman was being arrested, she tried to get the officer’s handgun, which was still in its holster.

The officer tasered the woman, but that didn’t work.

While someone filmed the altercation, one bystander stepped in and helped police during an arrest attempt.

She was eventually taken into custody after more officers arrived on scene.

“A police officer understands that, in the course of their duties, there are inherent risks to themselves physically where their personal safety is at risk to keep the public safe,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland.

“This doesn’t mean that our officers can be assaulted without there being criminal consequences to the persons responsible.”

Nunn is being held in custody and will appear in court on Jan. 8.



