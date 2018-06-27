Woman claims man took up-skirt photo on Metro Vancouver bus

Transit police investigating incident on TransLink bus

Transit police are investigating an incident on a Metro Vancouver bus where a woman says a fellow passenger tried to take a picture up her skirt.

“Our members have met with the victim of this and received a statement, next step would be looking at video imaging and progressing the investigation from there,” Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton said.

Kezia Lynne said on Facebook she was downtown on the #19 bus route on Wednesday, June 20, when she alleges a “man took a photograph up my dress.”

“I want women to know that this does happen, so that that they can protect themselves,” she wrote.

Hampton said if anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 604—515-8300.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
