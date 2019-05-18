BC EHS air ambulance at Sandy Point Campground on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Update: 5:32 p.m.

RCMP said they arrived to the Sandy Point Campground on Sunday and located a deceased adult female and a group performing first aid on a youth.

Through investigation it was determined that the pair had been camping in a tent and gone to bed the night prior at approximately midnight. In the tent investigators located a cooking pot with wood ash in it that is believed to have been used as source of heat. Based on the evidence gathered, it appears that both tent occupants may have been overcome by carbon monoxide from the wood burning.

BC Air Ambulance transported the youth to a hospital who was in serious condition.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation; the coroners service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means.

Due to the privacy of the deceased (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation), they will not confirm or release the identification.

*******************************

One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the child was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings prompt warning about detectors

ALSO READ: RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.

Update: Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

