A woman has died after being struck by a bus in Burnaby, B.C.

RCMP say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at 6th Street and 16th Avenue.

Officers from the traffic and collision teams are investigating.

The scene is closed to traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Mounties are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Canadian Press

