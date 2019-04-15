The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a woman died in Dawson Creek while under arrest. (THE NEWS/files)

Woman dies in Dawson Creek after arrest

Police watchdog investigating after woman arrested and jailed

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed after a woman died while under arrest in Dawson Creek.

RCMP said they arrested a man and a woman on Saturday morning and took them to a holding cell as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the police watchdog.

READ MORE: Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Later on, paramedics were called because of the woman’s “behaviour,” the office said. When they arrived, she went into medical distress and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

The IIO is now investigating whether police played a role in the death.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy
Next story
B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Just Posted

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

Plan for one-acre lots in east Maple Ridge gets first reading

Proposal rejected by previous council

VIDEO: Hundreds attend second Rally for Ridge protest in Maple Ridge

Volunteers sign up to help with NDP MLA recall campaign

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

1st Laity View Scouts planted the trees Saturday morning

Pets: Singing the black cat blues

A long history of negative images and crazy stories.

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Learn to be safe on the water

Boating safety course in Pitt Meadows

5 to start your day

Gas prices hit North American record, effort to recall two MLAs over homelessness grows, and more

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Most Read