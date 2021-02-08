A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)

Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

RCMP in Dawson Creek say a 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure this weekend while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather.

Police were called to the woman’s home on Sunday morning, where they found her dead outside.

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door where she consumed alcohol before leaving to go back to her own home around 1 a.m.

The tragic event has sparked warnings from police that extreme temperatures can threaten life in mere minutes.

People are being urged to always pack extra bags of clothes or wear layers and avoid travelling alone or ensure someone knows of their travel plans.

The region has been under an extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures expected to dip to -45 C.

