Woman discovered unconscious at the side of the highway in Maple Ridge

Police are looking for witnesses to an incident that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, an unconscious woman was discovered by B.C. Ambulance Services on the north side of Lougheed Highway at Laity Street and was immediately transported to hospital.

She had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police are now trying to figure out how the woman was injured.

The woman is described as about five feet tall, 59 years old, with blonde hair, and she was wearing dark coloured clothing.

“Police are trying to determine the cause of the injuries and have limited information at this time,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Anyone that was in the area between 3:30 – 5 a.m., have dash cam footage, or witnessed the woman described above are being asked to contact Const. Jefferson at the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

