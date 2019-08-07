In this Friday, May 11, 2012,file photo, a Capital One Bank office is shown in New York. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into a data breach at Capital One that has affected six million Canadians after receiving complaints from Canadian customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

A prominent Ontario personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the huge Capital One data breach that was disclosed last week.

Diamond & Diamond’s suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.

The suit’s representative plaintiff is Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ont., who obtained a Costco Wholesale MasterCard through Capital One.

It notes that Capital One also operated credit cards offered by other merchants including the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Capital One has said that as many as six million people in Canada may have been affected by the breach, and that one million social insurance numbers were among the leaked sensitive information.

The statement of claim seeks that the lawsuit be certified as a class action calling for more than $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief for the plaintiffs.

The Diamond & Diamond suit has been filed with Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. Another firm said last week that it planned to file a similar class action against Capital One in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Capital One target of massive data breach

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cargo ship blows a hatch in English Bay
Next story
RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Just Posted

Katzie receive funding to restore spawning grounds

Upper Pitt River spawning numbers have dropped from thousands to 75 in 2018

Council signs MOU for Pitt Meadows rail projects

Underpass at Harris, overpass at Kennedy closer to construction

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

Two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries isn’t known

Cash, bike, cars seized from four Maple Ridge homes

RCMP make four simultaneous raids in late July

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in the Fraser Valley this fall

Fundraiser to support vulnerable populations throughout Lower Mainland

South Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Incoming tide traps teens on White Rock Pier

Kayakers assisted with rescue of cold, tired swimmers

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

Attack appears to be ‘sexually motivated,’ according to investigators

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Most Read