Police outside of a home in the 5800-block of 122nd Street Friday (Oct. 4), after a woman was found dead in a home. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Woman found dead inside Lower Mainland home, man arrested

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to one another

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Surrey Friday (Oct. 4).

Surrey RCMP were called to a townhouse in the 5800-block of 122nd Street around 4:40 p.m., where a woman was found dead, according to a release from police Friday.

There was a heavy police presence along 122nd Street and Highway 10, with at least 10 police vehicles.

Police said the incident was contained to the inside of the home, which was blocked off by police tape.

A man, police said, has been arrested in relation to the incident and he remains in custody.

Surrey RCMP said there is no ongoing concern for public safety, and “both parties are believed to be known to each other.”

There is no indication that the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, and Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit will be working with IHIT in the investigation.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
Next story
Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Lower Mainland crash

Just Posted

BEING YOUNG: Here’s why kids are worried

Young Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows columnist

LETTER: First debate left Pitt Meadows reader still wondering who to vote for

Disturbed by the showing by most candidates at the climate debate forum

Efforts afoot 110 years ago to bolster old Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Thanks to newspapers of the day, historians are able to recount efforts to grow area in early 1900s

New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

Located at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 12th in the province

LETTER: Money a powerful persuader in federal election

Despite this realization, Maple Ridge’s John McKenzie still encourage fellow residents to vote

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Lower Mainland crash

Police closed road for several hours

Vancouver Giants road trip begins with a loss

Brandon Wheat Kings down Langley-based team 3-0

Woman found dead inside Lower Mainland home, man arrested

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to one another

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

Most Read