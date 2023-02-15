Prince George RCMP are investigating two murders, one on Feb. 4 and one on Feb. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George RCMP are investigating two murders, one on Feb. 4 and one on Feb. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman killed on Valentine’s Day in Prince George marks 2nd murder in 2 weeks

Both victims’ bodies were found inside homes

Prince George RCMP are investigating two recent murders, the latest of which happened on Valentine’s Day.

The detachment hasn’t said there’s any kind of connection between the two incidents, but both victims were women and both were killed inside homes.

The first woman’s body was found on Feb. 4 in the 500-block of 17 Avenue.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the second woman was found dead inside a home in the 3700-block of Lansdowne Road. Police attended that scene shortly after midnight after someone reported a disturbance.

Corp. Jennifer Cooper says two women were seen leaving the scene at about 12:30 a.m., before police showed up.

Anyone with information about them or the Feb. 4 murder is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

