Woman missing out of downtown Maple Ridge

Police seek public’s help locating Atefah Jadidian

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old, Atefeh Jadidian.

She was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 19, leaving her workplace near the 22800-block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, at about 4 p.m.

Jadidian has not been in contact with any family or friends and did not show up for work as expected on Thursday.

“This behaviour is considered out of character for Ms. Jadidian,” RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Jadidian drives a white Mazda CX-5 sport utility vehicle, with B.C. licence plate FX8 24X.

She was last seen wearing a light-grey puffy jacket with hood, dark-coloured pants, a navy-and-light-blue striped shirt and dark-brown boots.

She’s described as of Middle Eastern descent, 40 years old, 5’5” tall and 137 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Ms. Jadidian, please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

If you want to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

RCMP

