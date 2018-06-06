Woman robbed at knife point in Maple Ridge alley

RCMP release descriptions of two suspects

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for two suspects after a woman had her purse stolen at knife point in an alley.

On Monday, May 21, at around 9:15 p.m., a 57-year-old Squamish woman was robbed of her purse. Police said she had just left a Maple Ridge coffee shop, at 227th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, and was walking in an alley when she was allegedly approached by a man with dark skin.

Police said the man produced a knife and demanded her belongings. A struggle ensued and the suspect fled with the woman’s purse.

RCMP said she was treated for minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The alleged assailant was accompanied by a second man who was riding a small black BMX bike.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5’10” to 6’0” tall, thin build, short black hair, and spoke with what is being described as a South African or Somalian accent. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark, baggy jeans.

The second suspect is a Caucasian man in his early 20s, with streaked, spiky blonde hair, wearing a hoodie underneath a jean jacket, and he was riding a small black BMX bike.

• Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

