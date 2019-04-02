(Black Press files) Gloria Zerbinos (right) with her mother Yota in 2012. She was sentenced last week for a second murder of a fellow inmate at a Maple Ridge women’s prison.

Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

Zerbinos had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing mother to death

A woman serving a life sentence for murdering her mother was sentenced last week for a second murder, that of a fellow inmate at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge.

Surrey resident Gloria Crystle Zerbinos, 35, was sentenced to life in prison with no eligility for parole until 2031 on March 28 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

She had been convicted of second degree murder, for the second time, in November of 2018.

Zerbinos stabbed her mother Pangiota to death in 2012.

“Yota” was 43 when she was stabbed at least 24 times by her daughter in Gloria’s Fleetwood basement suite.

Zerbinos was being held at ACCW awaiting trial for murdering her mother, when she murdered April Peregooda, 51, of Vernon, in November of 2013.

Peregooda was found unresponsive in her cell.

During the trial and sentencing for her mother’s murder, the court heard Yota had become increasingly afraid to be alone with her daughter because of her erratic and paranoid behaviour, but had gone to Gloria’s basement suite to drop off laundry on the day she was killed.

Yota was found in the suite that evening with multiple stab wounds and a knife still in her chest.

Gloria was arrested two days later at a strip club in Vancouver.

No motive was established for the murder.

Lawyers said Gloria suffers from a psychotic disorder and had also abused drugs and alcohol.

Prosecutors also said she had displayed volatile and delusional behaviour in jail, accusing authorities of poisoning her food and trying to gas her.

 


