The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file photo)

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file photo)

Woman serving life for Yukon murder charged with assaulting guards in Abbotsford

Charabelle Silverfox is in prison for killing man in Yukon in 2017

A woman who is serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death and shooting arrows into his head from a compound bow has been charged with assaulting correctional officers in Abbotsford.

Charabelle Silverfox was charged in mid-July with one count of assaulting a peace officer and two counts each of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said a report came in on Jan. 18 at 8:20 a.m. from Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. The property contains Fraser Valley Institution, the only federal facility in B.C. for women and one of six in Canada.

Stele said the caller indicated that four correctional officers had been assaulted by a 31-year-old inmate while she was being escorted to a different cell in the prison.

“The injuries sustained required the victims to seek medical attention at the hospital, subsequent to being given treatment at the scene by paramedics,” Stele said.

RELATED: Sisters plead guilty relating to 2017 murder in Pelly Crossing

Silverfox was sentenced in June 2022 to a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Derek Edwards in Pelly Crossing, Yukon.

Her sister Lynzee was also sentenced – for interference to a dead body – and received 30 months in jail followed by three years’ probation. After pretrial custody was taken into account, she had another 24 days left to serve.

The court heard after their guilty pleas that Edwards was killed after a day of heavy drinking that ended in Silverfox’s house in Pelly Crossing on Dec. 13, 2017.

The attack occurred after Edwards tried to remove Silverfox’s pants when she was asleep, the court was told.

A violent altercation, also involving another man in the house who came running when Silverfox yelled, occurred in the living room and basement of the home.

RELATED: Judge gives life sentence in 2017 Pelly Crossing murder

Silverfox stabbed Edwards in the chest and shot him in the head with arrows from a compound bow.

The two sisters pulled Edwards’ body onto a tarp, and Lynzee tried to mop up some blood that was on the floor.

A family member of the sisters was called to the house in the early morning and placed a 911 call after seeing the scene.

The sisters tried to stop her from calling police and then left for a neighbouring house, where they were arrested later that morning.

An autopsy later showed that Edwards had been stabbed 13 times, suffered 18 puncture wounds from arrow injuries, and had a deep slash to his throat.

Both sisters were initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offences in March 2022, just before the trial was set to begin.

During sentencing, the court heard that Silverfox’s criminal record included past assault convictions.

– with files from Jim Elliot, Yukon News

Breaking Newscrimeprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks
Next story
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Just Posted

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Relatively new to the country, Revathy Seedhar was a little shocked by a cloud formation he spotted over Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the other day. “It’s where the clouds seem to meet the road,” he said, calling the sight “so enchanting.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where clouds and concrete meet