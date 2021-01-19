Woman shaken after belligerent encounter with unmasked man in Langley store

A Langley woman said she was shaken by the angry encounter. (Google Maps)

A woman who was the target of an angry rant about vaccines by an unmasked man in a Langley grocery store said she was left scared and anxious.

The woman, who has asked to be identified only by her first name, Stephanie, said she was shopping at the Langley Superstore near Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 12 when she heard a conversation from the next checkout aisle.

A woman and a man in line were talking about viruses and vaccines.

“He was like, ‘The COVID vaccine is really dangerous and why would anyone want to put it in their bodies,’” Stephanie said.

The woman responded by saying that she’d already had the vaccine because she was a health care worker.

After that, the man – who was unmasked despite province-wide rules for masks in public places – started ranting at the woman, Stephanie said.

“He was just talking at her in a really aggressive way,” said Stephanie.

With the other woman looking nervous, Stephanie walked over and started filming with her phone. The man turned his attention to her.

“You’d make a great Bolshevik, you should get a brown shirt on,” the man said, comparing her to both communists and Nazis. “What a nut job, we were having a conversation, and I suspect you don’t like what I’m saying.”

Stephanie can be heard on the video saying she is going to keep filming until the other woman is safely out the store.

The other woman left with her groceries and Stephanie said she left shortly after.

The encounter left her rattled.

“I was terrified, I was shaking,” said Stephanie.

“I’m only 5’3”,” she said. “This guy was at least a head taller than me.”

It was only by around Jan. 18 that she was able to sleep through the night.

Two days after the incident, she called the Langley RCMP and reported it.

Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP said the incident remains under investigation. It’s uncertain if anything criminal was recorded in the video, and Largy said she has not seen it yet.

