(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

Woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to ‘random and unprovoked’ assault

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver on Wednesday (Oct. 27) evening.

According to Vancouver police, a 23-year-old woman was leaving a coffee shop near Main and East Pender streets at around 5:30 p.m. when she was stabbed with the needle.

Police believe that it was a “random and unprovoked” assault.

“Investigators believe the woman may have been followed out of the coffee shop and confronted by the suspect, who then stabbed her with the dirty needle,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The 35-year-old suspect was known to police. She has been released with a promise to attend court at a later date.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
COVID-19 case counts up slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Suspect in store-egging and minivan axe-hacking arrested outside B.C. gas station

Just Posted

The campaign gave people a chance to share what made them proud to be part of Pitt Meadows, and also to win a $50 local gift card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ campaign to celebrate community pride to conclude on Oct. 29

Map from BC Centre for Disease Control shows the COVID-19 case counts for the week of Oct. 17-23. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 case counts up slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Residents close to the tracks are concerned about the rail extension aspect of the project. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project

Sherry Boudreau, poppy chairman for local legion Branch 88, is looking for more taggers for this years poppy campaign. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Poppy campaign kicks off this Friday across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows