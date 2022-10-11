A woman was struck and killed while crossing mid-block near the intersection of Powell and Gore streets in Vancouver on the evening of Oct. 10, 2022. (Google Streetview)

A woman was struck and killed while crossing mid-block near the intersection of Powell and Gore streets in Vancouver on the evening of Oct. 10, 2022. (Google Streetview)

Woman struck and killed while crossing Vancouver street on Thanksgiving Day

Death marks 9th pedestrian fatality in city for 2022 so far

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s ninth pedestrian death of the year, after a woman was fatally struck while crossing a street in the Downtown Eastside Monday (Oct. 10) evening.

The Vancouver Police Department says the woman was crossing Powell Street mid-block near Gore Street at about 7:40 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a sedan travelling west.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries, while the driver remained on scene, according to police. Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, VPD says. Its Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have footage of it occurring is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashDeathVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

Just Posted

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE
Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

The Rotary Club Oktoberfest event involved plenty of staff and visitors dressed up in lederhosen and traditional German outfits. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge Oktoberfest overflows with food, drink, and fun

Metro Vancouver has more than half the population of British Columbia. (Google Maps)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Would Metro Vancouver make a good province?

Turkey is the centrepiece of many Canadian Thanksgiving dinners. (File)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows pause to give thanks this holiday weekend