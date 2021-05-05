UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody after Surrey shooting: RCMP

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating following the shooting death of a woman in the Guildford area Tuesday (May 4).

Surrey RCMP say officers were initially en-route to a dropped 911 call just before 9 p.m. when police received further calls of shots fired in the 9700-block of 161A Street.

Once on scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Monsef. She was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Update in Surrey: the female victim of a shooting last night in the Guildford neighbourhood has died. IHIT is now investigating. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 5, 2021

The suspect, a man, was taken into custody “without incident near the scene,” Monsef added.

He said the investigation is still in its early stages, and the motive for the shooting is “unknown at this time.” Officers are still in the neighbourhood, speaking with witnesses for more information.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

This is the latest in a string of shootings since Saturday (May 1).

