IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Woman, teen girl found dead inside Richmond home

Homicide team says the two were related

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating the deaths of a middle-aged woman and teen girl, whose bodies were found in Richmond Monday (Feb. 20).

Mounties were called to a home in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive following a report of a dead woman. When they arrived, they discovered two bodies instead – that of a 43-year-old woman and of a 14-year-old girl.

RCMP say the two were related, but have not identified them to allow time for investigators to notify family first.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. They say the incident was likely isolated and that there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimedouble homicideRichmond

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Farnworth says ‘just nonsense’ Surrey policing decision delay leading to massive tax increase
Next story
Former gun smuggler used his criminal record to threaten woman in Fort Langley

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team is headed to the provincials. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Ramblers girls headed to provincials for first time in eight years

Volunteers are needed for the Grand Buddies Program. (Special to The News)
Seniors needed for children’s mentorship program in Maple Ridge

Luna is a huge fan of water, even the murky Fraser River. Maple Ridge outdoors enthusiasts Ron Paley and Port Coquitlam’s Chris Linkletter recently took an early morning stroll along the dikes south of the Pitt River Bridge. And, when the opportunity arose, Linkletter’s dog once again joyfully dove in and frolicked in the cold water. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

RCMP, bylaws, and corrections officers are all expected to take a dip in the Alouette Lake on March 2, all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Mounties intend to freeze for a reason