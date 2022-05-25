Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case
Next story
VIDEO: Shooting in Maple Ridge, burned out car discovered nearby

Just Posted

There has been determined opposition to the Yennadon Lands employment park proposal. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Public calls on Maple Ridge council to put wildlife ahead of employment park

Marie Slessor started a dining group through the Probus Club of Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Plein air painting, sketching, photography for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene at a shooting along McDougal Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
VIDEO: Shooting in Maple Ridge, burned out car discovered nearby

BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)
TransLink says ridership recovery outpacing other North American systems