Work underway to repair Maple Ridge hotel damaged by fire

Cause of Art Infiniti hotel fire still under investigation

Work is underway to repair the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge, after a destructive fire on New Year’s Eve left the roof wide open to the elements.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner said the fire department is working with police and insurance company investigators on the case, but said officially the cause of the fire remains undetermined. He did not offer comment on whether it is suspicious in nature.

Exner noted there was significant damage to the hotel, which is located at 21735 Lougheed Highway. Firefighters were called at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. Fire alarms alerted occupants to the blaze, and all guests were able to get out safely.

Videos show flames shooting high into the sky. The roof structure was opened up, and in the morning light firefighters could be seen moving around the second floor, as large sections of roof were missing. Water damage to the office and lobby area below was also extensive.

Exner said there was serious localized damage, but much of the large building was unaffected by the fire. He gave credit to the fire crews who battled the blaze.

“In my estimation it was a very good save – good work by the guys,” said Exner.

The News has reached out to the hotel’s ownership, but has yet to hear from them.

