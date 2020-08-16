Sewer repairs on Dewdney Trunk Road earlier this year. (The News files)

Work will disrupt traffic on Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge city hall has plans to keep lanes open during busy commutes

City of Maple Ridge has posted a traffic alert for a major project on Dewdney Trunk Road.

There will be some traffic disruption in a period from mid-August until mid-November between 216 and 222 Streets for watermain replacement and sanitary sewer work.

Project manager Maria Guerra explained that in order to accommodate rush-hour traffic, Dewdney Trunk Road will maintain two westbound travel lanes from 7-9 a.m., with one eastbound lane. For the drive home, there will instead be two eastbound lanes from 3-5 p.m., but one westbound lane. All travel lanes will be reinstated after working hours.

She said there will be some traffic disruption, but this system has kept traffic moving during work on Dewdney Trunk in the past.

“We’re confident it’s going to work, since it worked last time.”

The city is replacing the watermain and re-lining the sanitary sewer on Dewdney Trunk Road. The hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and occasionally on Saturday, as necessary.

READ ALSO: Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

Every effort will be made to provide advance notice to area residents for the schedule of water and sanitary sewer service interruption for re-connection to minimize the inconvenience.

The work generally consists of installation of approximately 1,380 metres of watermain, 980 m of sanitary sewer re-lining, re-connection of existing service connections, installation of new fire hydrants, installation of fibre optic ducting on the existing watermain and surface restorations. Sandpiper Contracting LLP has been awarded the job, which should start in approximately one week.

 


maple ridge

