Hotel workers strike in Vancouver in September 2019. (Unite Here! Local 40)

Workers at four Vancouver hotels ratify contract with higher wages, job security

Unite Here Local 40 president Zailda Chan says it’s the first hotel strike in Vancouver in nearly two decades

Workers at four downtown Vancouver hotels have voted to ratify a new contract that gives them raises of up to 25 per cent, new safety standards and job security.

It comes after a 28-day strike at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront, and the contract includes workers at the Four Seasons who didn’t go on strike.

The vote to approve the contract on Thursday meant an end to picket lines outside the three hotels and lifted boycotts imposed by the British Columbia Federation of Labour.

Picket lines remain up around the Rosewood Hotel Georgia after separate negotiations broke off between the union and employer on Sept. 21.

Unite Here Local 40 president Zailda Chan says it’s the first hotel strike in Vancouver in nearly two decades and she’s moved by the courage of her members to take on such a fight.

She says about 1,500 workers have achieved a new standard in the hospitality industry with the contract.

The Canadian Press

