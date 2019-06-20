The Yennadon Lands are near the school by the same name.

Yennadon site could become employment lands

Maple Ridge planners looking at commercial/industrial development

Maple Ridge council is working toward creating a commercial/industrial development at the intersection of 232nd Street and 128th Avenue in Yennadon.

Council heard on Tuesday that property owners of the “Yennadon Lands” are interested in re-developing.

Manager of community planning Brent Elliott said it would not be heavy industry, adding that today’s industrial parks include office space and a variety of uses that include commercial operations, and facilities for education and arts and culture.

Creating jobs is the city’s goal.

“We’re just starting. We’re going to want to talk to people about what they want to see there,” said Elliott.

He offered a report to council on the site, which consists of 25 hectares across 13 properties. One of the properties is still in the agricultural land reserve, as a small hobby farm.

City planners met with property owners, and there were 18 people representing 11 of the 13 properties. They had questions about timing, and some were not interested in redeveloping in the short-term, but did support a planning process for the site.

Elliott said the city needs and additional 69-93 hectares of employment lands by 2040, according to its commercial and industrial strategy.

This is one of few suitable sites.

“The city has a dearth of employment lands, and we need somewhere around 200 acres or so,” Elliott told council.

Due to the need for stream setbacks, only about 80 per cent of the property will be usable for development.

The site is surrounded by farmland, large residential estates and urban residential properties. It is outside the city’s urban area boundary.

“Sensitive building form and levels of activity would be required,” said Elliott, adding that the development should mimic residential styles.

Mayor Mike Morden said the development needs to fit in the neighbourhood.

“Make sure that whatever we are doing interfaces in a way that two dissimilar zones can live happily alongside each other,” he added.

READ ALSO: Agricultural Land Commission rejects application for former Pelton property

The city will have a consultation process with land owners and the wider community, including small workshops, a community open house and online surveys. That process will begin in the fall.

“It only took 12 years to get here,” said Coun. Gordy Robson, who asked if the process could move faster and noted that it appears to be a two or three-year process.

“I’m excited. We need this badly… fast, fast, fast, go, go, go.”

Elliott said staff could target a six-month time frame, but noted the city limits consultation during the summer, and there are other study areas city hall is looking at.

Council passed a motion directing staff to undertake an employment land-use re-designation process and a consultation strategy.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria double murder trial: Blood spatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene
Next story
B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Just Posted

Ridge RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault

Teenage girl was taking bus to Maple Ridge from Port Coquitlam.

Maple Ridge MP, political opponents spout about pipeline expansion

Too slow for Conservative, step backward says Green

Yennadon site could become employment lands

Maple Ridge planners looking at commercial/industrial development

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at Maple Ridge school

Students at James Cameron School reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

WATCH: Chinook go free at the ARMS Father’s Day Fish Release

The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

’When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes

Each year, an estimated 10 deaths and as many as 164 injuries are lightning-related

B.C. rolls out online registration to speed up evacuee processing

Central Okanagan district tests province’s streamlined emergency management digital self-registration

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

New Westminster police seek video of fight between two teens

Police responded to a fight at Pier Park in the early hours of June 14

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Most Read