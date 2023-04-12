Carter Hugill (left) and Hudson Campbell have both been members of uPlan for several years. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Young entrepreneurial program extends deadline for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth

uPlan will be accepting applications for its Youth Tank until April 30

Young entrepreneurs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows still have the chance to get funding their great business ideas as the deadline for uPlan’s Youth Tank has been extended to April 30.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth can now get funding for business ideas

Hudson Campbell, uPlan team member and school board trustee, explained that they’re giving more time for as many people as possible to apply to the young entrepreneurial program.

“If you’ve ever heard of the show Shark Tank or Dragon’s Den, it’s very similar to that,” said Campbell. “We’re looking for youth aged 14 to 24 that have the next million-dollar business idea.”

“We’ve kept it super vague so almost any business could qualify.”

Participants must live in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, or Katzie First Nation, and have a business idea that positively contributes to the community.

Up to $5,000 will be awarded to help the youth develop their business. Submissions can be made at www.uplanrm.ca and must be completed by Sunday, April 30.

RELATED: B.C. receives $26 million in new funding for EV charging stations

