Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

A young man from Maple Ridge died while playing a men’s recreational hockey league game in Langley.

Noah Trulsen, 22, passed away at early Thursday after tripping head first into the boards during a game.

”It is with the saddest of sad hearts that Lorraine, Nicholas Matthew and I have to inform you of the passing of our son, Noah Lane Trulsen, at 12:34 a.m. this morning,” his father, Rick Trulsen, wrote on a Facebook post.

“Noah was only 22 years young. While playing a men’s league hockey game, Noah tripped head first into the boards and suffered a fatal injury.

“We would like to thank both hockey teams on the ice, the paramedics, ambulance attendants, and police that attended and tried to help our son at the arena, as well as the doctors and nurses at Langley hospital who tried, in vain, to save our son. We love you son and we will think of you every day.”

Noah Trulsen played his younger years with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association and was a scholarship recipient in his Grade 12 season, 2012-13, and had recently completed the fourth year of a post-secondary electrical training program.

“RMMHA wishes the family our sincerest condolences,” said Dave Lige, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

Noah Trulsen’s His brother Matthew is a goaltender with the Mission City Outlaws of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, while his parents are long-time minor hockey volunteers.