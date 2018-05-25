Ariane Jaschke

Young mother and business owner running for Pitt Meadows council

Ariane Jaschke said new perspectives needed

Ariane Jaschke wants to bring a different demographic to Pitt Meadows council.

As a woman with a young family and a business owner, Jaschke believes she could bring a unique viewpoint to the city’s decisions, if she is successful in the October municipal elections.

Jaschke has lived in Pitt Meadows for about 12 years, and for seven has owned a photography business, Capture Studios, in Osprey Village, one of the first in the riverside development.

She has kept up with the Golden Ears Business Park development, presented to city hall by Onni, and has attended those meetings.

“It’s a huge issue that needs community engagement – they actually need to be listened to,” she said. “I know that many residents feel that their voice is not heard, and this needs to change.”

In addition to listening to voters, she would insist on transparency, diversity, honesty, equality, and respect.

“We deserve to know how and why decisions are made, we need honest and clear answers in order to build trust among those making the hard decisions, and the ones who have to live with those decisions.”

Jaschke wants to make having a safe community a priority, and said a new fire hall, firefighters and petty crime are all issues she hears people in the community discussing.

“Some areas of Pitt Meadows feel like they’re not being watched,” she said.

Jaschke has been involved in her community, helping with Osprey Days, Easter Egg Hunts and offering photos with Santa by donation to the food bank. She also volunteers her services to the Sunshine Foundation and B.C. Children’s Hospital.

“As one of the leaders and founder of the Women in Business group, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, I have learned that we have a lot of local talented and successful women in our community, and this group is getting bigger by the day,” she wrote in announcing her candidacy.

“I support local businesses, they are the heart of our ever-growing community, and I will strive to create an equal workplace. I have been the president of the Osprey Village Commercial and Residential Strata for four years now and I enjoy thinking of creative ways to balance our budget and create harmonious living.”

Creating a variety of recreational services, more affordable housing and environmental protection are other priorities.

Jaschke said her two children, at 10 and six, have just reached the age where they will both be in school, and that frees her time to make a commitment to her community.

“This is the time.”

