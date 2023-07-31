B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region

BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday

A child has been killed in British Columbia while visiting a provincial park in the Okanagan, south of Peachland.

A statement from BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Saturday.

The statement says the youngster was injured by a falling tree.

BC Parks says the child died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

The statement says “our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

