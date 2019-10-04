Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

A youth was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019 after a bomb threat was made on social media directed at G.W. Graham Middle-Secondary School in Chilliwack. (SD33.bc.ca)

A young person was arrested and appeared in court on Monday in Chilliwack in connection with a bomb threat directed at G.W. Graham Middle-Secondary School.

There are few details yet available about the incident, and the youth cannot be named, but the threat posted on social media was directed to the school late on Sept. 23 or in the early hours of Sept. 24.

Police responded and the school was searched at 2 a.m. on Sept. 24 by a unit from the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Police Dog Service, after which the youth’s home was searched.

“After the full search was completed it was deemed safe for us to continue with our scheduled school day,” G.W. Graham Principal Chuck Lawson wrote in a letter and email sent to parents. “Classes and our Emergency Procedures Drills continued as previously scheduled.”

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed the bomb threat happened, and said the investigation is ongoing.

“Any report we receive of a threat to a school we take very seriously, we take it very seriously,” Rail said Friday. “A thorough search of the school was conducted to ensure that everyone was safe.”

The youth appeared in Chilliwack provincial court on Sept. 30, but The Progress was not yet able to confirm if he was remanded and/or if a psychological assessment was ordered. The names of those under 18 charged with crimes cannot be published.

One commenter on Facebook said the youth’s post was made on Snapchat.

The incident at G.W. Graham comes after an 18-year-old male was arrested in connection to one of seven threats made to various schools in Kamloops.

