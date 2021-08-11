Youth centre cooling station open for upcoming heat wave in Maple Ridge

City reminding residents to check on older neighbours, family, and friends

Nathan Collinge, 5, Emory Ellis, 3, Myla Mulholland, 13 months, and her mother Kira, kept cool in the shade at Maple Ridge spray park during the heat wave at the end of June. (The News files)

The Greg Moore Youth Centre will be open once again as a cooling centre to provide relief to residents during the next heat wave expected to start on Thursday.

The centre will be open Thursday and Friday and will be staffed by city employees who will provide visitors with bottled water, washroom access and seating. Additional days may be added as this most recent weather system moves through the region.

Bottled water will also be distributed by the city’s Community Safety Officers as they patrol the downtown. And they will be connecting vulnerable citizens with shelter services for their needs.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Tuesday, Aug. 10 that will ramp up on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and continue straight through until Sunday, Aug. 15.

The government agency expects daytime highs to range from 34 C to 38 C combined with lows of 17 C to 20 C. The humidex values will reach the high 30’s to the low 40’s during this same period.

Water fountains in downtown parks were reactivated in response to the extreme weather event at the end of June and remain in operation.

Spray parks are also open to cool down in. The two largest parks are:

• Maple Ridge Park at 23200 132 Ave.

• and the Albion Sports Complex at 23778 104 Ave.

There are other small water spray features located at:

• Country Lane Estates North at 24299 102A Avenue

• Country Lane Estates South at 24399 101A Avenue

• Cedar Park at 23735 132 Avenue

• Deer Fern Park at 13393 236 Street

• Blaney Hamlet Park at 13712 230A Street

• and Firefighters Park at 11240 238 Street

The Maple Ridge Library at 22470 Dewdney Trunk R. is also available for those seeking relief from the heat, along with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, located at 12150 224 Street for seniors .

The city is also reminding residents to check in on older, more vulnerable neighbours, family and friends during this period, to stay hydrated, drink non-alcoholic beverages, and to keep cool.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre is located at 11925 Haney Place and can be accessed from the entrance opposite the north entry to Haney Place Mall.

The facility will be open:

Thursday, August 12 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday, August 13 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Opening hours for the Maple Ridge Public Library go to fvrl.bibliocommons.com/locations/MR and for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society go to rmssseniors.org.

For more information on heat-related illness, call HealthLink BC at 811.

