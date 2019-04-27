Winner Victoria Gardner with Foundation president Monica Hampu. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Youth citizen of the year announced

Maple Ridge Community Foundation presents more awards May 11

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is again recognizing outstanding citizens with its annual awards, and Saturday announced their second annual youth citizen of the year.

In a ceremony at Thomas Haney Secondary, Victoria Gardner was recognized as this year’s winner.

Gardner stood out for her contributions at her school, Garibaldi secondary, over the past five years. She has been a leading member of the Link Crew, Key Club, Student Government, model UN, Garibaldi Student Action Team and Rebels for a Cause.

She is also a community volunteer, who offers her time at Ridge Meadows Hospital, the Child Development Centre and with Special Olympics.

“Victoria inspires her peers to be resourceful, active and kind,” said her nomination.

Three finalists were honoured on Saturday, and Elijah Wootton was nominated as a key member of the Greg Moore Youth Centre Youth Council. He also got involved in the development of the Thomas Haney Action (Skate) Park.

“Elijah also volunteers his time as a youth mentor to ensure the skate park is safe, free of drugs and alcohol and accessible to everyone,” said the nomination. “He is a role model that children and youth look up to.”

Vienna Zivin is a leader with the First Abion Scouts, which has led to many volunteer opportunities. She has held numerous volunteer roles in school, including fitness leadership, mural committee and the Grade 7 leaving ceremony committee. She also encourages others to volunteer with her.

“Vienna is described as a philanthropic, kind youth who regularly donates her gently used items to charitable organizations, or friends and other youth whom she knows has little.”

Up on stage to present Gardner with her award was nine-year-old Ryder Moore, the winner of last year’s youth award for his Ryder’s Rainboots charitable initiative.

The foundation’s citizen of the year youth committee was co-chaired by Phil Bourque and Roger Cummings.

“We had six really strong candidates this year,” said Bourque, and noted the three finalists all receive a certificate.

As the winner, Gardner receives a $750 donation in her name toward a local charity of her choice. Gardner chose the Family Education Support Centre.

On May 11 the Citizen of the Year awards for Lifetime Achievement and Under-40 categories will take place at foundation’s annual fundraising dinner at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

 


