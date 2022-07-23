Youth leader and student running for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

Hudson Campbell will run for school board in district 42. (Special to The News)

Hudson Campbell, who calls himself a “community youth leader, Douglas College student, and Food Network alumni,” announced he will run for the School District 42 board in this fall’s municipal elections.

Campbell has lived in the district his entire life, attending Laity View Elementary as a French immersion student, and graduating from Thomas Haney Secondary School.

His close connection to the district throughout his time as a student, a member of Student Voice, and current youth leader working with uPlan and the Climate Hub, has given him the unique perspective to understand the relationships between district staff, the student population, and meaningful community connections, he said.

Throughout his education, Campbell worked collaboratively with the school board on many initiatives, such as several student-led conferences where district staff could effectively communicate with students. As a youth leader, he’s had the opportunity to speak directly to district staff, including the board of trustees, about issues youth face. This direct involvement from a young age has resulted in his understanding of the gaps in our education system and how to best advocate for change, he said.

After graduating, he stayed involved in the community through uPlan, a youth-led sub-committee of the Ridge Meadows Youth Planning Table. He has continued to advocate for the often forgotten needs of the youth in our community.

“I have and will continue to advocate for youth voices at the table. I believe that despite being the most impacted group, student voice is often seen as an after-thought,” said Campbell. “I will work to ensure that all students and their families have a say in their education.”

The education system is dinner-table conversation for Campbell.

“Having family work as educators, I have seen the mental and physical toll our educators have been facing,” he said. “A lack of adequate funding challenges the education system. Coming out of COVID has further impacted staff and students’ wellness. We need to look at collaborative ways to support our school community as we move into a post-pandemic stage.”

Hudson is a “proud climate activist” and a member of the Climate Hub. He believes we are at a breaking point in society and need change. He will lead by example by opting not to use lawn signs but instead recyclable window signs.