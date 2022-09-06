Youth mental health and universal meals priorities for Maple Ridge school board candidate

Kim Dumore is hoping to be re-elected to school board. (Special to The News)

School board trustee Kim Dumore is seeking a second term on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board.

First elected in 2018 for Maple Ridge, Dumore said her priorities, if re-elected, will be to advocate for youth mental health supports –particularly substance use education and support – and also to advocate for a Universal Meal Program to address food security.

There is still work that needs to be done, she commented.

“I feel we got a good start on some very important work during my first term as trustee. We still have a lot to do, and I am looking forward to pushing the District and the Province to get a move on,” she said.

Dumore would like to see every student sit down to a nutritious meal during the school year. She noted that a Universal Meal Program would level the playing field for all learners because then all students would have the fuel they need to focus, learn, and achieve their best.

Over her last term, Dumore noted, she put forward two motions to the B.C. School Trustees Association about Universal Meal Programs, noting that the programs have been identified as a priority for both the federal and provincial governments.

“It is time to take action, not just talk about it,” she said.

Dumore elaborated about how proud she is in being able to prioritize youth in both her personal and professional life.

She noted her decades of experience volunteering in the community – including as chair of the SD42 District Parent Advisory Council, and for many years on her daughter’s school Parent Advisory Council. She has also lead the uPlan subcommittee of the Youth Planning Table and supported children and youth initiatives through her work with the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears.

Her work with Foundry Ridge Meadows, she said, has also allowed her to support youth in the community as they pursue work and training opportunities after high school.

Dumore’s goal as trustee has been to stay connected with the children and youth she was elected to serve, she noted.

She said she has always encouraged and facilitated youth being present at the table where issues concerning them are being discussed. “Who better to explain the thoughts, opinions, and perspective of the youth, than the youth themselves,” she said. “Any opportunity to connect directly with our students and hear their voice, is a must for me.”

Dumore mentioned during her initial years on the board, there was a lot to learn and many processes to familiarize herself with.

However, now that she has the experience, she said she is ready to take on the next term as soon as her feet hit the ground.

Dumore said she has a strong vision moving forward, “for reaching all learners where they are at, and ensuring supports from the District are in place.”

Her passion comes from having experienced learning challenges herself as a young student, she said, adding that she wants to help learners across the district succeed, in spite of the learning difficulties they may face.

“Every child has the right to read,” said Dumore.

“If elected I will be advocating for a review of our learning services department. Now is the time to ensure all children have access to the types of learning they need, to reach their full potential.”

