Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yukon hydrologist concerned about flood risk after cold April, record snowpacks

Rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise

The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

Holly Goulding says spring weather is critical to predicting the flood risk.

She says the best-case scenario is a gradual snowmelt, because rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Goulding says cold temperatures in early and mid-April resulted in delayed snowmelt and the flood potential is “actively evolving.”

She says the period from mid-May to the end of June will be critical, and the territory will be watching water levels and flow closely so they are prepared to respond if flooding occurs.

The Yukon government says it is working with communities that may be impacted to prepare them for possible flooding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

B.C. Floods 2021Yukon

Previous story
Ridge Meadows committee supporting refugees from Ukraine

Just Posted

Shelley Porter captured this picture of golfers out on the links at Golden Eagle Golf Course in Pitt Meadows a few weeks ago. Now, as spring emerges and the landscape turns much greener, even more golfers are taking advantage of nice weather to explore the picturesque course. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Hitting the fairway almost year round

Michelle Joo joins a rally for Ukraine at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Feb. 26, 2021. (Phil Melnychuk/Twitter)
Ridge Meadows committee supporting refugees from Ukraine

Kim Dumore, president of the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears, with hanging baskets from last year. (Special to The News)
Kiwanis plant sale for Mother’s Day weekend in Maple Ridge

Mark Stewart has left the position of executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Salvation Army in Maple Ridge looking for new executive director