Yup, Pitt Meadows was hot Thursday. It was a record setter

A Sept. 8 satellite image shows haze over much of southern B.C. A special weather statement about wildfire haze remains in place as of Friday, Sept. 11. (Environment Canada)

Felt hot Thursday?

That’s because it was one of the hottest days of the summer.

Pitt Meadows hit 31.8 degrees Celsius by mid-afternoon on Sept. 10, according to Environment Canada. It’s a record-setting temperature. The previous high for that day was 30.6 degrees set in 1944.

Friday and through the weekend will be warm but milder. The forecast calls for a high of 23 Friday, 22 Saturday with sun. Partly cloudy conditions with a high of around 22 degrees is forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Then the rain is supposed to return by Tuesday so the haze will continue.

For the entire Lower Mainland, there’s a special weather statement in effect since Sept. 8 due to the wildfire smoke from outside the region.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes,” Environment Canada said. “Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.”

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html .

