Zajac Ranch opening for ‘Holly Day,’ a one-day Christmas celebration on Dec. 12

Zajac Ranch for Children is opening its gates for a one-day “family friendly and physically distant” Christmas celebration on Dec. 12.

Families are welcomed to join the festive activities on “Holly Day,” such as exploring trees on their Sky Net, archery, a petting zoo, winter crafts, cookies decorations, a “Secret Santa” gift exchange and even a wagon ride.

“With strict physical distancing and sanitizing measures in place, we’ve been able to develop a brand-new winter holiday event that we’re all very excited about,” said Stephanie Richter, assistant camp director.

The ranch, located on 15600 Florence Lake Road near Stave Lake in Mission, usually runs various camps for young adults with chronic, life-threatening and debilitating conditions.

Registration is $199 for a family of four and $30 for each additional guest. There are a limited number of spots, so staff are recommending people register as soon as possible.

The event will have a reduced capacity to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, and no more than 50 people will be allowed to visit at one time.

There will be separate check-in times, staggered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. in order to keep physical distancing between family cohorts.

Guests will cycle through eight different activities over four to five hours, with lunch and snacks included in the cost of admission, and prepared by their cooking staff.

“We’re excited to extend an invitation to the wider community to experience some holiday cheer and enjoy the Ranch,” said Carmen Zajac, president of the ranch.

