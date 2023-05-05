CITY OF MAPLE RIDGE NOTICE OF VIRTUAL ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING INCLUDING COUNCIL CHAMBERS

TAKE NOTICE THAT A PUBLIC HEARING is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm. This meeting is an online virtual meeting to be hosted in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

Persons wishing to speak on a Public Hearing item will be required to preregister for the meeting by accessing the link at: https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and using the microphone icon in the Option column of the selected meeting and then by joining the Zoom meeting at the appropriate time using the camera icon. For attendance in person, please pre-register with the Corporate Officer at clerks@mapleridge.ca by 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023. For viewing only and access to the agenda and full reports, access the link at https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and click on the May 16, 2023, Public Hearing meeting.

This Public Hearing is held in order to consider the following bylaws:

2.1) Application 2020-432-RZ

12211 and 12229 228 Street

Lot 8 Section 20 Township 12 New Westminster Plan 14396;

and

Lot 9 Section 20 Township 12 New Westminster Plan 14396

The subject application is to permit the rezoning to allow the future construction of a 17-unit townhouse development.

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7713-2021

First Reading: March 23, 2021 | Second Reading: April 25, 2023

Purpose: To rezone the subject properties from RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to RM-1 (Low Density Townhouse Residential).

2.2) Application 2021-530-RZ

11410 207 Street

Lot 1 District Lot 277 New Westminster District Plan 80557

The subject application is to permit the rezoning to allow the future construction of a Fourplex.

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7816-2021

First Reading: January 25, 2022 | Second Reading: April 25, 2023

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to RT-2 (Ground-Oriented Residential Infill).

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that a copy of the aforesaid bylaws and copies of staff reports and other information considered by Council to be relevant to the matters contained in the bylaws are available for viewing on the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html.

It is important to ensure that our democratic processes continue to function and that the work of the City remains transparent for all citizens while mitigating risks posed by COVID-19.

For further information on how to participate, we encourage checking our website for updates at https://www.mapleridge.ca/2408/Covid-19-Information. If you wish to participate virtually, please use the links below.

ALL PERSONS who believe themselves affected by the above-mentioned bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard at the Public Hearing before Council on the matters contained in the bylaws. Please note that all written submissions provided in response to this notice will become part of the public record, which includes the submissions being made available for public inspection.

Members of the public can participate in the following ways:

• Virtually, by pre-registering at: https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and using the microphone icon in the Option column. When registering, you will be asked to give your name and address to give Council your proximity to the land that is the subject of the application. Join at the appropriate time via Zoom using the camera icon. We ask that you have your camera on as you make your comments during the Public Hearing;

• For viewing only, access the link at https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and and click on the May 16, 2023, Public Hearing meeting;

• Attendance in person by pre-registering with the Corporate Officer at clerks@mapleridge.ca by 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Please provide your name, address, and phone number, as well as the item you wish to speak to. In-person attendance will be limited, and up to 33 members will be allowed physical access to Council Chambers on a first come, first served basis; therefore, members of the public are encouraged to pre-register with the Corporate Officer if they wish to speak at the Public Hearing;

• To submit correspondence prior to the Public Hearing, provide written submissions to the Corporate Officer by 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (quoting file number) via drop-box at City Hall or by mail to 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, V2X 6A9; or

• To email correspondence, forward written submissions to clerks@mapleridge.ca to the attention of the Corporate Officer, by 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (quoting file number).

Dated this 3 day of May, 2023.

Patrick Hlavac-Winsor,

Corporate Officer

11995 Haney Place,

Maple Ridge BC V2X 6A9