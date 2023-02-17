NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Pitt Meadows hereby gives notice that it will hold a public hearing as part of its Council meeting on Tuesday February 28, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm to receive comments and submissions regarding the following proposed bylaw amendment to City of Pitt Meadows Zoning Bylaw 2505, 2011 for the property legally described as:

11898 Baynes Road, Pitt Meadows, BC

PID: 003-896-081

Lot 3 Except Firstly: Part Subdivided by Plan 71646, Secondly: Part Dedicated Road on Plan 61413, Section 1 Block 5 North Range 1 East New Westminster District Plan 3771

City of Pitt Meadows Zoning Text Amendment Bylaw 2932, 2022

Section 5.18 Additional Residence in the ALR is amended by adding the text bellow:

Despite subsections 5.18(a)(i) and (ii) and subsections 5.18(b)(v) and (vi), an additional residence in the ALR is permitted on the following lot with a limited height of 9.0 m and will be located above an accessory farm residential building.

The proposed text amendment is site specific to the lot shown boldly outlined in red on the map to the right and is necessary in order to permit the construction of an additional 90m² (969 ft) residence.

How Do I Get More Information?

February 17 to February 28, 2023, copies of the respective bylaws, supporting staff reports, and other relevant information can be found by visiting City Hall or online at pittmeadows.ca/publichearings.

If you require further information after reviewing the above online materials, please contact:

Allison Dominelli | 604.465.2433

adominelli@pittmeadows.ca

Listen to and Participate in the Meeting

Anyone who believes they are affected by the proposed bylaw will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. There are several ways to take part:

1. Watch the Public Hearing Live

View the livestream by visiting pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings.

2. Submit Written Comments to Council

Email : Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with P ublic Hearing Submission – 11898 Baynes Road ’ in the subject line.

: Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with P ’ in the subject line. Mail : Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at: City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5

: Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at: City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5 In person: Drop off your written comments at City Hall to the attention of the Corporate Officer.

3. Attend In Person to Give Comment

Join us in Council Chamber at City Hall to make your comments in person.

Where : 12007 Harris Road, Council Chamber (inside foyer)

: 12007 Harris Road, Council Chamber (inside foyer) When: 7:00 p.m.

Submissions received BEFORE 3:00 pm on the Thursday prior to the meeting will be included in the meeting agenda package. Submissions received AFTER this deadline, up until 3:00 pm on the day of the public hearing, will form part of an on-table circulation.

No representations on this proposed bylaw amendment will be received by Council after the conclusion of the public hearing.

All oral and written submissions, including names and addresses, will become part of the public record which includes being made available for public inspection on the City’s website.

If you have questions regarding the public hearing process, please contact:

Kate Barchard | Corporate Officer | 604.465.2462 | kbarchard@pittmeadows.ca