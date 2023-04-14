NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Pitt Meadows hereby gives notice that it will hold a public hearing as part of its Council meeting on Tuesday April 25, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm to receive comments and submissions regarding the following proposed bylaws for the property legally described as:

12484 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC

PID: 031-896-952

Lot A District Lot 261 Group 1 New Westminster District Plan EPP123249

City of Pitt Meadows Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 2942, 2023

The intent of this bylaw is to re-designate the property, shown boldly outlined and shaded on the map to the right, from Park / Institutional to Institutional. In addition, to add the entire portion of land to Development Permit Area No. 8 Town Centre.

City of Pitt Meadows Zoning Amendment Bylaw 2943, 2023

The intent of this bylaw is to rezone the same property, shown on the map to the right, from Community Assembly (P-1) to Community Commercial (C-3), to permit a new RCMP detachment.

How Do I Get More Information?

From April 14 to April 25, 2023, copies of the respective bylaws, supporting staff reports, and other relevant information can be found by visiting City Hall or online at pittmeadows.ca/publichearings

If you require further information after reviewing the above online materials, please contact: Allison Dominelli | 604.465.2433 – adominelli@pittmeadows.ca

Listen to and Participate in the Meeting

Anyone who believes they are affected by the proposed bylaw will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. There are several ways to take part:

1. Watch the Public Hearing Live View the livestream by visiting pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings. 2. Submit Written Comments to Council Email: Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with ‘ April 25, 2023 – 12484 Harris Road Public Hearing Submission ’ in the subject line.

Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with ‘ ’ in the subject line. Mail: Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at: City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5

Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at: City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5 In person: Drop off your written comments at City Hall to the attention of the Corporate Officer. 3. Attend In Person to Give Comment Join us in Council Chamber at City Hall to make your comments in person. Where: 12007 Harris Road, Council Chamber (inside foyer) When: 7:00 p.m.

Submissions received BEFORE 3:00 pm on the Thursday prior to the meeting will be included in the meeting agenda package. Submissions received AFTER this deadline, up until 3:00 pm on the day of the public hearing, will form part of an on-table circulation.

No representations on this proposed bylaw amendment will be received by Council after the conclusion of the public hearing.

All oral and written submissions, including names and addresses, will become part of the public record which includes being made available for public inspection on the City’s website.

If you have questions regarding the public hearing process, please contact:

Kate Barchard | Corporate Officer | 604.465.2462 | kbarchard@pittmeadows.ca