Notice of Public Hearing being Waived Amendment to Zoning ByLaw No. 7600-2019

TAKE NOTICE THAT the Council for the City of Maple Ridge has waived the holding of a Public Hearing pursuant to sections 467 and 464(2) of the Local Government Act as it relates to:

File: 2022-370-RZ

Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7894-2022

Housekeeping amendments to Zoning Bylaw No. 7600-2019 were provided for Council’s consideration and received 1st and 2nd Reading on December 13, 2022, under Zone Amending Bylaw No.7894-2022 as follows:

Revisions to Part 202, Definitions to modify the hyperlinks for some Definitions;

Revisions to restore the original section numbering where recently adopted text amendments have been consolidated into the Bylaw and to relocate the text amendments to the end of the section; and

Revisions to the requirements for Siting Exceptions when a Development Variance Permit is granted by Council.

The housekeeping amendments are minor in nature, administrative only, and do not impact use or density.

The proposed amendments are consistent with the City’s Official Community Plan.

Copies of the staff report and draft bylaw can be inspected at the Planning Counter within City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC, V2X 6A9, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, (except statutory holidays) and further information obtained by calling the Planning Department at 604-467-7341. You may also view the Council Report for the December 13, 2022, CouncilMeeting (Item 11.6) on the City’s website at this link:

http://mapleridge.primegov/public/portal

Dated this 11th day of January, 2023.

Tracey Takahashi, Corporate Officer