Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Pitt Meadows hereby gives notice that it will hold a public hearing as part of its Council Meeting on Tuesday December 20, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm, to receive comments and submissions regarding the following proposed bylaws for the property legally described as:

19049 Mitchell Road, Pitt Meadows, BC

PID: 017-543-380

Lot 4 Section 1 Block 5 North Range 1 East New Westminster District Plan LMP2198

City of Pitt Meadows Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 2930, 2022

The intent of this bylaw is to re-designate the property, shown boldly outlined and shaded on the map to the right, from Residential – Medium Density to Residential – Low Density.

City of Pitt Meadows Zoning Amendment Bylaw 2929, 2022

The intent of this bylaw is to rezone the same property, shown on the map to the right, from Medium Lot Residential (R-1) to Small Lot Residential (R-2), to permit subdivision into two, single family lots.

How Do I Get More Information?

From December 9 to December 20, 2022, copies of the respective bylaws, supporting staff reports, and other relevant information can be found by visiting City Hall or online at pittmeadows.ca/publichearings

If you require further information after reviewing the above online materials, please contact:

Allison Dominelli

604.465.2433

adominelli@pittmeadows.ca

Listen to and Participate in the Meeting

Anyone who believes they are affected by the proposed bylaw will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. There are several ways to take part:

1. Watch the Public Hearing Live

View the livestream by visiting pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings.

2. Submit Written Comments to Council

Email: Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with ‘December 20, 2022 Public Hearing Submission’ in the subject line.

Mail: Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at:

City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5

In person: Drop off your written comments at City Hall to the attention of the Corporate Officer.

3. Attend In Person to Give Comment

Join us in Council Chamber at City Hall to make your comments in person.

Where: 12007 Harris Road, Council Chamber (inside foyer)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Submissions received BEFORE 3:00 pm on the Thursday prior to the meeting will be included in the meeting agenda package. Submissions received AFTER this deadline, up until 3:00 pm on the day of the public hearing, will form part of an on-table circulation.

No representations on this proposed bylaw amendment will be received by Council after the conclusion of the public hearing.

All oral and written submissions, including names and addresses, will become part of the public record which includes being made available for public inspection on the City’s website.