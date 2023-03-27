City of Pitt Meadows Logo

March 27, 2023

NOTICE OF THE ADOPTION OF COUNCIL’S PROCEDURE BYLAW

TAKE NOTICE THAT the Council for the City of Pitt Meadows will be considering adoption of Procedure Bylaw No. 2939, 2023 at the April 4, 2023 Regular Council Meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. – If adopted, this bylaw will repeal the City of Pitt Meadows Procedure Bylaw No. 2834, 2019. Procedure Bylaw No. 2939, 2023 will reflect the following changes to Council’s current procedure bylaw as noted below:

  • Minor amendments to Definitions;
  • Mayor’s authority to adjust the number of members that may electronically attend an in-person meeting;
  • New section on Notice of Motion;
  • Minor adjustments to the order of business and section headings on agendas;
  • Simplification & clarification of language pertaining to Late Items, Consent Agenda, Subsidiary motions;
  • Amendments to regulations pertaining to motions of reconsideration;
  • Addition of regulations pertaining to advisory committee minutes; and
  • Addition of terms of reference for and clarification of powers of the EPC.

Copies of the proposed bylaw and the original bylaw that is being repealed will be available for viewing on the City’s website at www.pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings or by visiting City Hall during regular business hours (Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with the exception of statutory holidays).

The public is invited to submit comments:

  • Email: Send an email to clerks@pittmeadows.ca with ‘March 28, 2023 Council Procedure Bylaw 2939, 2023 in the subject line;
  • Mail: Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5;
  • In person: Drop off your written comments at City Hall to the attention of the Corporate Officer.

Written comments received before April 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm will be forwarded to Council for their consideration in advance of the meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Barchard | Corporate Officer

kbarchard@pittmeadows.ca | 604.465.2462

