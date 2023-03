NOTICE OF VIRTUAL ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING INCLUDING COUNCIL CHAMBERS

TAKE NOTICE THATA PUBLIC HEARING is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm. This meeting is an online virtual meeting to be hosted in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge. Persons wishing to speak on a Public Hearing item will be required to preregister for the meeting by accessing the link at: https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and using the microphone icon in the Option column of the selected meeting and then by joining the Zoom meeting at the appropriate time using the camera icon. For attendance in person, please pre-register with the Corporate Officer at clerks@mapleridge.ca by 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023. For viewing only and access to the agenda and full reports, access the link at https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and click on the March 21, 2023, Public Hearing meeting. This Public Hearing is held in order to consider the following bylaws:

2.1) Application 2020-051-RZ

11980 Glenhurst Street

Lot 19 Section 16 Township 12 NewWestminster District Plan 182×32

The subject application is to permit the rezoning to allow a future two lot subdivision.

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7658-2020

First Reading: July 28, 2020 | Second Reading as amended: February 28, 2023

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from RS-3 (Single Detached Rural Residential) to R-1 (Single Detached (Low Density) Urban Residential).

2.2) Application 2020-066-RZ

11892, 11886 and 11902 232 Street

Lot 37 Section 16 Township 12 NewWestminster District Plan 24454;

Lot 38 Section 16 Township 12 NewWestminster District Plan 24454; and

Parcel “A” (Reference Plan 15155) Lot 2 Section 16 Township 12 NewWestminster District Plan 8165

The subject application is to permit the rezoning to allow future construction of a 47 unit townhouse complex.

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7647-2020

First Reading: September 8, 2020 | Second Reading as amended: February 28, 2023

Purpose: To rezone the subject properties from RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to RM-1 (Low Density Townhouse Residential).

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that a copy of the aforesaid bylaws and copies of staff reports and other information considered by Council to be relevant to the matters contained in the bylaws are available for viewing on the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html.

ALL PERSONS who believe themselves affected by the above-mentioned bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard at the Public Hearing before Council on the matters contained in the bylaws. Please note that all written submissions provided in response to this notice will become part of the public record, which includes the submissions being made available for public inspection.

Dated this 8th day ofMarch, 2023.

Patrick Hlavac-Winsor,

Corporate Officer