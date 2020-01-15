Al passed away at the age of 85. He is now re-united with his beloved wife Lila and is remembered lovingly by his devoted family and his wide circle of friends. Al was a man who touched many. During his lifetime he was a logger, a nurse’s aide, a carpenter and a firefighter. He loved flying his plane, fishing, playing soccer and puttering around on his farm. Above all, he was a loving family man.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31st 2020 at 1 pm at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. https://burnfund.org/

We love you Dad / Grandpa / Great Grandpa and miss you.

Your spirit will forever be with us.