It is with very heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dad, Tony Heaney. Anthony Allen Heaney was born on April 12, 1934, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was the youngest of 7 siblings: Creighton, Helen, Isabel, Ted, James and Patricia.

Dad went to a Catholic school until he left his secondary education in grade 10. After a few odd jobs, he enlisted at 18 in The Royal Canadian Navy. Although his term was only two years, it formed much of his character and discipline throughout his life.

Returning to Winnipeg, he decided to join some of his siblings and made his way to Vancouver. There he met and married our mother, Joan (Koelman) Heaney and had 3 children, Christine, Caroline and Tony Jr.

We moved to Pitt Meadows in 1970, where he enjoyed most of his life. Dad was very active in the community and was one of the founding members of the Pitt Meadows Soccer Club. Despite having never played in his youth, he coached Tony’s team (the Bison’s),where they won multiple divisional titles over many years.

Further, he began playing Over 40’s soccer at the age of 42 and from there, he was hooked. After retiring from coaching, Dad took up as a soccer referee and created his soccer supply business called-The Whistle Line. Most of the Pitt Meadows youth that played soccer have bought at least 1 pair of cleats from our dad at some point.

In the second half of his life, he remarried and moved to Washington State in 1994. He lived in Lynnwood, Kent and finally Yakima. Continuing his business, he also refereed until the age of 68. He loved reading history, his dogs, his home and continued his passion to garden and maintained an immaculate yard to the end.

Dad leaves behind the legacy of a large and loving family. Through his ups and downs, Dad always carried himself with class and dignity. He lived as an example to us all. This is a debt we can all never repay; we will hold him in our hearts for eternity.

A Celebration of Life for dad will be held this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, details to be posted on Facebook.

Obituary